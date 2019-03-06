Grab secures USD 1.46 bn investment from SoftBank Vision Fund

Southeast Asia-based firm Holdings Inc Wednesday said it has secured USD 1.46 billion (about Rs 10,300 crore) in fresh funding from (SVF).

With this, has so far secured over USD 4.5 billion (around Rs 31,747 crore) in funding in its current financing round (series H), it said in a statement.

Other investors in this round include Toyota Motor Corporation, Oppenheimer Funds, Hyundai Motor Group, Booking Holdings, Microsoft Corporation, Ping An Capital, and Yamaha Motor, it added.

had set up its R&D centre in Bengaluru, housing about 200 engineers, who focus on developing new for GrabPay, its digital payments platform. The company is looking at doubling the number in the next 12-18 months.

"SoftBank and the are long-standing strategic investors.... The investment is a clear statement of belief in our vision to grow Southeast Asia's ecosystem as the region's Number 1 super app," Grab said in the statement Wednesday.

David Thevenon, Partner at Advisers, said the latest investment will help Grab explore exciting new opportunities across on-demand mobility, delivery and across

Ming Maa, Grab's said the company continues to receive new investor interest and it looks forward "to welcoming more global industry leaders as partners in 2019".

The statement said the company plans to expand its verticals such as financial services, food delivery, parcel delivery, content and digital payments, and roll out new services that it announced last year.

Grab also plans to invest a significant portion of fresh proceeds in Indonesia, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)