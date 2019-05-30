JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Defence canteens to sell vehicles only up to Rs 12 lakh with

2 held in Gurgaon with fake currency notes worth Rs 1.20 cr
Business Standard

7 held in Manipur for possessing party drugs

Press Trust of India  |  Imphal 

Seven persons, including four women, were arrested by Manipur Police from two different places in the state for being in possession of party drugs, police said on Wednesday.

A total of 1,06,060 of narcotic drugs known as 'World is Yours' (W Y amphitamine tablets) were recovered from their possession, they said.

In the first incident four persons, including three women, were held from Sugunu Bazar area in Manipur's Kakchig district Wednesday along with 6,060 W Y tablets, the Superintendent of Police, Victoria Yengkhom, said.

Three others were arrested with 1,00,000 W Y tablets by officers of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), Manipur, from the district on Tuesday, police said.

A case has been registered at NAB police station.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 00:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements