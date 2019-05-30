7 held in Manipur for possessing party drugs

Seven persons, including four women, were arrested by Police from two different places in the state for being in possession of party drugs, police said on Wednesday.

A total of 1,06,060 of narcotic drugs known as 'World is Yours' ( amphitamine tablets) were recovered from their possession, they said.

In the first incident four persons, including three women, were held from Sugunu Bazar area in Manipur's Kakchig district Wednesday along with 6,060 tablets, the of Police, Victoria Yengkhom, said.

Three others were arrested with 1,00,000 tablets by officers of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), Manipur, from the district on Tuesday, police said.

A case has been registered at

