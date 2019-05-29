Man travelling atop truck mowed down

A 36-year-old man was allegedly mowed down by a truck in east Delhi's Nagar area, police said Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Raqeeb, a resident of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

According to the police, Raqeeb was travelling on the roof of the truck which was going to from Ghazipur Mandi.

At about 2 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the speeding truck suddenly applied breaks when it reached NH24 near east Nagar, they said.

Raqeeb, who was sitting on the top of the truck, lost his balance and fell. His head was crushed by the moving truck and died on the spot, said Khadin Hussain, brother of the deceased.

The was nabbed by the brother of the deceased who was also travelling in the same truck, a said.

The accused was identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhatt, a resident of district in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)