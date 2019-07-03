7-year-old drowns in flood in Washim district

Body of a seven-year-old boy who had been swept away in floods in Washim district of Maharashtra was found Wednesday, police said.

Of the four children who had got swept away in floods at Waghi Budruk village Tuesday afternoon, two were rescued, while two including a girl were missing.

The body of Paras Pawar was recovered while the girl was yet to be traced and the search operation was on, local police said.

Heavy rains have been lashing the district.

