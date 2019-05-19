70.54 per cent polling in 3 LS seats of Jharkhand

An estimated 70.54 per cent of the over 45.64 lakh electorate exercised their franchise in three constituencies in the fourth and final phase of polling in on Sunday.

Of the three constituencies, Rajmahal recorded the highest turnout at 71.69 per cent, followed by Dumka at 71.10 per cent and Godda at 69.11 per cent, an said, updating the figure at the end of polling.

Polling was peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from the three seats.

Former Minister was in the fray from Dumka seat.

Soren, the of Mukti Morcha and a 8th term sitting was pitted against BJP's The JMM had defeated his BJP challenger twice in 2009 and 2014.

JMM's sitting MP, Vijay Kumar Hansda, contested against BJP's Hemlal Murmu from Rajmahal seat. Hansda had defeated Murmu in 2014.

Sitting BJP was pitted against JVM MLA Pradip Yadav from Godda seat.

Of the 42 contestants, 15 candidates were in the fray from Dumka, 14 contestants from Rajmahal and 13 from Godda.

of Police (Operation) said that 37,398 security personnel were deployed across the three constituencies as part of security arrangements.

