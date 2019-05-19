10.48 per cent polling till 9 am in Jharkhand

An estimated 10.48 per cent of the total 45,64,681 voters exercised their franchise till 9 am in the final phase of polling for the three seats in on Sunday, an said.

The electorate also include 22,00,119 female and 21 third gender voters.

There are a total 42 candidates in the three seats, including former chief and JMM chief who is contesting from the Dumka seat.

The other two constituencies where polling is being held are Rajmahal and Godda.

A large number of women and first time voters were seen in queues before the booths as the polling began at 7 am. Polling will end at 4 pm.

Elderly voters were seen escorted by their relatives to the booth to help them cast their votes.

In Dumka Soren is facing BJP's Sunil Soren, while in Rajmahal seat sitting is taking on former and BJP's Hemlal Murmu.

BJP's sitting MP is facing challenge from JVM's Pradip Yadav from the Godda seat.

The JMM, the and the have formed 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in the state.

L Khiangte said that 6,258 control units, as many ballot units and 6,258 VVPATs have been set up in the three constituencies, besides keeping 1260 control units, as many ballot units and 1884 VVPATs in reserve.

There are 6,258 polling stations with 27,536 polling personnel manning them.

A total 589 polling stations have webcasting facility while there are 137 all-women polling stations.

of Police (Operation) said that 37,398 security personnel have been deployed across the three constituencies as part of security arrangements.

An Air ambulance is available for emergency services, he said, adding locations of sensitive booths are being under air surveillance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)