Campaign ends in Jharkhand for last phase of elections

Campaigning for the last phase of polling in came to a close at 4 pm on Friday where polling will be held in three seats on Sunday.

A total number of 45, 64, 681, including 22,00,119 female and 21 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 42 candidates, an (ECI) release said here.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm, an ECI said, adding, Dumka (ST), Rajmahal (ST) and Godda are the constituencies going for polls on Sunday.

A total of 15 candidates are in the fray from Dumka, 14 candidates from Rajmahal and 13 candidates from Godda. In Dumka, eight-time and Mukti Morcha (JMM) is being challenged by BJP's Sunil Soren.

He had lost to the former in 2014 and 2009 from the same constituency.

Sitting is taking on Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLA Pradip Yadav, who is backed by the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), in Godda.

JMM's sitting MLA is facing BJP's in Rajmahal. Murmu had been a in the past during Shibu Soren-led government and he joined the in 2014.

He had lost to last time.

The JMM and the are part of the "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) in Jharkhand.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections, the police said.

The ECI release said a total of 6,258 polling stations have been set up for the last phase of elections.

Polling for 11 out of the 14 LS constituencies in Jharkhand was held on April 29, May 6 and May 12.

