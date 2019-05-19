77.62 pc polling in bypolls to 4 TN assembly segments

Crucial by-elections to four assembly constituencies in Sunday recorded an overall 77.62 per cent turnout with topping with a little over 84 per cent.

The by-polls, besides re-polling in 13 polling stations, were held smoothly. There were some reports of EVM glitches which were resolved immediately, according to Election Commission officials.

Byelections were held in (84.28 per cent), Sulur (79.41), Thiruparankundram (74.17) and Ottapidaram (72.61).

An average 84.13 per cent polling was recorded in the 13 polling stations where repoll had been ordered for reasons including alleged irregularities and technical issues reported during the elections held on April 18.

With this, byelections have been completed in all 22 vacant seats in the 234-member state assembly. Eighteen segments had gone for bypolls on April 18 along with polling in 38 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Eighteen of the 22 seats had fallen vacant following the disqualification of AIADMK MLAs loyal to ousted TTV Dhinakaran under the in 2017.

The outcome of the bypolls will have a bearing on the K Palaniswamii government as the ruling AIADMK needs to win a significant number of seats to retain a comfortable majority.

AIADMK has a strength of 113 minus the in the House with 22 vacancies. The simple majority in the full house is 117.

Incidentally, two MLAs of AIADMK's alliance parties, designated as its members in the assembly records since they contested on its symbol, have shown signs of stress with the ruling party.

S Karunaas, of Mukkulathor Puli Padai, has been anti-government for some time, while Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi MLA M Thamimun Ansari, a strident BJP critic, backed the DMK-led alliance in the Lok Sabha polls after the AIADMK struck a poll pact with the saffron party.

Further, three other AIADMK MLAs, who have sided with Dhinakaran, had been recently served notices by P Dhanapal for alleged anti-party activities.

The principal opposition DMK, along with its allies, including Congress, has 97 MLAs.

On Sunday, the AIADMK filed complaints against the DMK with the alleging irregularties during the polling.

AIADMK and party R M Babu Murugavel accused DMK candidate V of "wrongful restraint" of voters in two places in the assembly constituency.

"...voters were wrongfully restrained by the DMK candidate Mr for not to vote... it is a clear violation of election rules," he said.

Murugavel sought registration of "criminal cases" against Balaji.

In a separate plaint, Murugavel alleged DMK candidates and cadre were preparing to be distributed to voters in all four assembly segments "in a clear violation of model code of conduct" and sought appropriate action.

MR charged the DMK with luring the voters with money.

