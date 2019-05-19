T20 Mumbai: Ranjane steers ARCS to 6 wicket win

Shubham Ranjane's unbeaten 71 guided his team ARCS Andheri to a six-wicket win against North Panthers here Sunday in their league match.

Ranjane (71 not out off 42 balls, 5x4, 3x6) and Praful Waghela (45 off 31 balls, 3x4, 1x6) conjured 114-run stand for the fourth wicket, which laid the foundation of ARCS' win as the team was chasing a 161 run target at

This was ARCS' second win in four games while the Panthers suffered their maiden defeat after two consecutive wins.

When left-handed Waghela joined Ranjane at the end of the ninth over, the 161 run target looked a distant dream, especially after ARCS were teetering at 41 for three at one stage.

However, Ranjane and Waghela took the North Panthers bowlers to task and played with grit to bring down the equation to 13 off the final over.

With 13 runs required off the last over, Ranjane started with a straight six off medium-pacer Sairaj Patil.

The next ball saw Waghela sacrificing his wicket while attempting an impossible second run.

Ranjane then managed a single bringing new man Gaurav Jathar on strike.

However, Jathar then held his nerve and saw the team through with a flick over square-leg off the fourth ball of the final over as the ARCS team won with two balls to spare.

Earlier after choosing to bat, for the North Mumbai Panthers, top scored with 40, while Atif Attarwala's unbeaten 26 took his side past the 150 run mark.

Brief Scores -North Mumbai Panthers 160/7 in 20 overs ( 40, Vikrant Auti 31, 26*; Gaurav Jathar 2/6, Salil Agharkar 2/27, 2/27) lost to ARCS Andheri 161/4 in 19.4 overs (Shubham Ranjane 71*, Praful Waghela 45; Shashikant Kadam 1/12) by six wickets.

