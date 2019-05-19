Two rescued from burning car in Delhi

Braving raging flames, personnel of the Police rescued two persons trapped inside a burning car here, a senior said on Sunday.

Kamil, a resident of and Multazin, who hails from Meerut, escaped unhurt in the incident that occurred at around pm on Saturday in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden, police said.

The duo was on their way from to

According to police, they received a call at around pm informing them about two persons being trapped inside a burning car near a police booth in Dilshad Garden.

"Following the call, a PCR (police control room) van immediately rushed to the spot and found a car on fire. Two persons were struggling to come out of the vehicle," the said.

The police team broke the car's window to pull out the duo and douses the flames with a fire extinguisher, the added.

"There were no injuries to victims. The police team displayed presence of mind, professionalism and high sense of duty and saved lives of the persons," the officer said.

