79.04% turnout in Ramgarh assembly polls

A total of 2.35 lakh voters cast their votes in Rajasthan's constituency, registering a of 79.04 per cent, officials said Tuesday.

The polling took place on Monday.

"The final in assembly constituency is 79.04 per cent," an said here.

The election in the constituency in district was deferred following the death of BSP candidate a few days before the December 7 assembly polls in the state.

As many as 278 polling booths were set up in the constituency and more than 2,500 policemen were deployed for maintaining law and order.

Twenty candidates, including two women, were in the fray.

The result will be announced on January 31.

