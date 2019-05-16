7th Edition of Concrete Show India Commences in Mumbai

/ -- An industry expo presenting over 150 top-of-the-line Indian and global and infrastructure companies



Concrete Show India (CSI) 2019, the three-day (16th-18th May, 2019) trade show hosted by UBM India, commenced today at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. It is the only expo in the country exclusively dedicated to the Concrete and Infrastructure sector covering key areas including roads and highways, housing, airports, ports, power, rail, dams & bridges.

The expo was inaugurated by Chief Guest - Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha (IAS), Chairman, CIDCO, along with key dignitaries - Dr. Keshav C Tayade, Head Quality Assurance, General Manager, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd; Mr. S M Ramchandani, Retd, Managing Director, MSRDC & Chairman, CSI Show Advisory Board; Dr. Sudhir Misra, President, Indian Concrete Institute - Mumbai Chapter; Mr. N. Sridhar, Director and Advisor, Hiranandani Communities; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India and Mr. Abhijit Mukherji, Director, UBM India amidst an august industry gathering.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 7th Concrete Show India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, "The need for innovation in the industry has long been stressed from both within and outside the sector. Changes in global markets, increased customer expectations, and government pressure have all led to innovation becoming a key focus for the construction sector. Moreover, developing and maintaining world's infrastructure to meet the future demands of industrialized and developing countries has become necessary to economically grow and improve the quality of life. The quality and performance of concrete plays a key role for most of the infrastructure including commercial, industrial, residential and military structures, dams, power plants and Against this landscape, with over 150exhibitors, a plethora of exciting products on display, support from key associations and knowledge sharing, the is positioned to provide industry professionals unrivalled business opportunities to congregate network and discuss trends, challenges and market insights of the industry. The kind of industry response we at UBM India have received towards our 7th edition of the show further validates the potential of this industry."



The three-day show is an excellent platform for industry professionals who come from construction verticals including Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC's), Commercial & Residential Building Construction, Government & Civil Infrastructure, specialized Architects, Consultants and Contractors & Developers. Professionals from diverse teams including Procurement, Planning & Design, Quality Control, Project Management, Building maintenance, Site maintenance, management and Engineering teams. Latest offerings in core categories encompassing Concrete & Construction, Construction Equipments, Construction Chemical,



Commercial & Industrial flooring, Automations, Software (ERP, Project management, & Design) and mobile Construction tools & Instruments will be showcased at the event.

Prominent industry players like JSW Cement, Engineering, JCB India, Masa Concrete Plants India Pvt. Ltd., Elematic India Limited, KYB Conmat, Columbia Machine Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd., Prism RMC, Maxmech Equipments pvt. Ltd., Aimil Ltd., RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd., SURIE POLEX, Fairmate Chemicals Pvt Ltd., J.K.Cement & Ashtech India to name a few marked their presence at this turnkey event. The show had three prominent pavilions of Europe, and and an array of brands and products from States such as Maharashtra, & and countries such as Germany, Italy, USA, Ukraine, &

The event has been well-received by the industry with support from key organisations and Associations such as (TAI), Ready Mixed Concrete Manufacturers' Association (RMCMA), The (ACI), The (CSIR), (CERA), (ICI) and American Society Civil Engineering (ASCE) to name a few.

CSI 2019 is also featuring a two-day insightful conference. Day 1 presented a theme on 'Concrete & Construction - A 360 degree approach'. Helmed by industry thought leaders, the first day of the conference covered topics of discussion pertaining to 'Lessons learned from Landmark Concrete Construction Projects', 'Best Practices in Overseas Projects', 'Deep Learning in Concrete', 'Market Transformation Towards Energy Efficient Bricks', 'Smart Cities and Infrastructure: An Integrated Approach and Future technologies in Concrete Construction', Panel discussions on Concrete & Sustainability - Widening the Use of Alternative Materials, Flyash, GGBS, Plastic and Field Leadership Excellence. Day 2 of the conference will present a theme on ' In Construction' and will cover topics such as ' Panels for Road Pavers', ' For Infrastructure Projects', 'Equipment for Precast- PreFab Technology', ' For Mass Housing', 'Manufacturing RCC Buildings with Three dimensional Modular Precast Solutions for Bungalows & Homes', case studies on 'Precast Technology For Industrial Structures' and 'Precast Technology For Residential Buildings' and a panel discussion on 'Opportunities and Challenges in Precast Technology in India'.

Leading speakers include Mr. Raj Pillai, MD, (Subsidiary of Puravankara Ltd), Dr. J P Rao, Director, and Company, Mr. Vivek Taneja, -Waste to Wealth and Integrated Utility Solutions, Thermax Ltd, Power Division, Dr. N Gopalakrishnan, Director, Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, Dr. Pravin Mehdi, California Department of Transportation, Dr. Avneesh Anshul, Scientist Fello, CSIR -National Energy and Environment Institute, Government of India, Mr. Shashank Rajbhoj, GM (Design), Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Mr. Raj Lakhani, MD, Peri India, Mr. N Shridhar, Advisor & Director,

In addition to this, a variety of engagement platforms including the Innovation Zone, Student Incubation Cell, Start-up and & Business to Government enabled a strong interaction and participation from all stakeholders in the industry.

The infrastructure sector is a key for the Indian economy. It is responsible for propelling India's overall development in a significant way, thereby enjoying intense focus from Government for initiating policies that would ensure time-bound creation of world class infrastructure in the country. Infrastructure sector includes power, bridges, dams, roads and urban infrastructure development. In 2018, India ranked 44th out of 167 countries in World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) 2018. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received in Construction Development sector (townships, housing, built up infrastructure and construction development projects) from April 2000 to December 2018 stood at US$ 24.91 billion, according to the (DIPP). India has a requirement of investment worth Rs 50 trillion (US$ 777.73 billion) in infrastructure by 2022 to have sustainable development in the country.

