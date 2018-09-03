8,000 kgs of shark fins bound for China seized by DRI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said Monday it has seized 8,000 of fins from and meant for export to and Hong Kong.

The seized fins were meant for illicit export by mis-declaring them as dried ray skins, dried and fish maw, among others, a statement said here.

Export of fins of all species is prohibited under the law.

"The on September 1 seized around 8,000 of shark fins...In all, 3000 of shark fins were seized from a godown at Sewri in and 5,000 kgs from Veraval in The has intercepted four persons in this operation, including the mastermind," the statement said.

Investigations by the DRI unit have indicated the entire quantity was intended to be exported to and Hong Kong, it said.

"It has come up during the investigations that the stocks of shark fins are replenished regularly," the statement said.

Exports of shark fins are mis-declared as dried ray skins, dried and fish maw, among others, avoid detection and circumvent prohibition, said the Central government agency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)