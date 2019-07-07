80 kg meat, suspected to be beef, seized

A 40-year-old man was arrested Sunday from Akola district of Maharashtra for allegedly selling red meat, suspected to be that of cow, police said.

Police raided a hut in Kawtha village and seized 80 kg meat from one Shaikh Raju Shaikh Rauf, a local official said.

Rauf has been booked under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act and sent to Akola central jail, said Akot (Rural) police station inspector Dnyanoba Phad.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)