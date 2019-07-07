BJP-CPI(M) supporters clash in Tripura

BJP and CPI(M) supporters clashed at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district on Sunday, with both the parties blaming each other for the incident.

While the BJP claimed that four party supporters were injured in the clash, the police were yet to confirm it.

The saffron party blamed the CPI(M) for the clash, while the Left party termed the allegations as "baseless".

Fifteen motorbikes and a car were gutted during the clash, the police said.

Additional SP H Francis Darlong said that the situation has been brought under control and a large contingent of Tripura State Rifles paramilitary personnel has been deployed in the area.

Deputy Speaker of Tripura Assembly Biswabandhu Sen alleged that the BJP workers were attacked by the CPI(M) workers at West Chandrapur during campaigning for the rural polls.

Panchayat elections in the state would be held on July 27 for which filing of nominations began from July 1.

"CPI(M) supporters led by one Dulu Miah blocked the road and attacked our supporters with batons and machetes and set ablaze 20 motorbikes and two vehicles of BJP supporters," Sen told reporters.

Sen claimed that four of his party supporters were seriously injured and shifted to Assam's Silchar, about 150 km from Dharmanagar, for treatment.

Left Front convener Bijan Dhar said, "BJP supporters are exerting pressure on CPI(M) activists to withdraw nominations. They attacked our party office and supporters on Sunday. People might have retaliated but we don't have details now," he said.

