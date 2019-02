leaves weighing around 800 kg and meant to be smuggled to Sri were seized by Customs officials here Saturday.

A team of Customs personnel who raided the area on a tip-off found the leaves hidden at a few places on the sea coast near Uchipuli, the officials said.

A search has been launched for those involved in the smuggling bid, they added.

