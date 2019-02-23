Number of vehicles on Delhi roads over 1 crore, with more than 70 lakh two wheelers: Economic survey

The number of vehicles in the national capital surged to 1.09 crore by March 2018, including over 70 lakh two wheelers, according to Delhi's Economic Survey 2018-19 report.

The report, which was tabled in the Assembly on Saturday pointed that the annual growth of vehicles in decreased from 8.13 per cent in 2005-06 to 5.81 per cent in 2017-18, but the number of vehicles per thousand population increased considerably from 317 to 598 during the period.

The total number of motor vehicles in the national capital territory of roads was 109.86 lakh on March 31, 2018, showing growth per cent of 5.81 to the previous year.

Cars and jeeps numbered 32,46,637, while autorickshaws numbered 1,13,074. There were in total 70,78,428 two wheelers, including motorcycles and scooters, showing a growth rate of 7.12 per cent.

The growth rate of vehicles in during 2017-18 was recorded at 5.81 per cent.

According to the Economic survey report, the highest growth was observed in 'other passenger vehicles' at 27.56 per cent. Negative growth of 0.21 percent was observed in taxies during the period.

The report stated there is a contradiction regarding the actual number of vehicles plying on city roads, because of presence of vehicles registered in national capital region(NCR) areas.

The transport department is making efforts to estimate the actual number of vehicles in Delhi by taking into account those vehicles that have outlived their life.

The report showed increased number of households using two wheelers, cars, vans for in the last decade (2001-2011).

Contrary to this, the percentage of household using bicycle as a mode of transport has declined from 37.6 per cent in 2001 to 30.6 per cent in 2011.

