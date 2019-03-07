9 CBI officers get medal in excellence from MHA

Nine officers have been given medal for excellence in investigation, a first for the agency, for 2018 by the Union Home Ministry, officials said Thursday.

This award has been given to a total of 101 police officers from across the country, including nine from the for the first time after being instituted by the ministry, they said.

The winners from the include Deputy Superintendents of Police -- Velladurai Navaraju, Seema Pahuja, Roshan Lal Yadav, Ramavtar Yadav, Rajesh Kumar, K Pradeep Kumar and Inspectors Chandrakant Vithal Pujari, and Raman Kumar Shukla, they said.

"The objective for institution of the medals for police investigators is to promote high professionalism standards of investigation of crime in the and Central Investigating Agencies in the country and to recognise such excellence in investigation by investigating officers of the Police organisations," a said.

