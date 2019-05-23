9 die in western Mexico shootout, official slain in south

A between rival gangs in western killed at least nine people and wounded four, authorities said Wednesday.

Prosecutors in the state of said the confrontation occurred near the city of They did not identify the gangs involved, but the Jalisco cartel and a small gang known as the Viagras have been active in the state.

Assault rifles were found at the scene.

Also Wednesday, authorities said gunmen killed a city official in the southern state of

The said in a statement that Simn Gama Garca was exercising Wednesday morning when two people approached and shot him. He was identified as of the town of

Prosecutors released an image showing forensic investigators examining the scene with evidence markers on the ground near a bicycle.

Killings of Mexican political officials rose in 2018, an election year, and then tapered off, but are still not uncommon. On April 25 a and two others were slain in the state of The previous day a was kidnapped and killed in

Overall homicides in were up 9.7% in the first quarter, compared with the same period in 2018.

