9 hospitalised when subway car derails in Boston

A car has derailed in Boston, sending nine people to the hospital.

Local emergency officials said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Officials with the said the accident occurred at about 11 a.m. Saturday when a car derailed in a tunnel near

A 10th individual was reported injured but declined treatment.

Emergency workers said they were told by witnesses that everything went dark and they were thrown around the

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The derailment caused major delays on the public transit system.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)