Three quarry labourers dead in Odisha

At least three labourers, including a woman, were killed and another suffered serious injuries in a landslide at a murram quarry in Odisha's district on Saturday, police said.

"Four persons were engaged in digging the quarry, and three are dead and one critical," said Town police Inspector-in-Charge, Somanath Jena.

The incident took place when a portion of the quarry caved in and fell on the labourers at Tulasichaura village, he said.

The injured labourer, also a woman, is undergoing treatment at hospital.

