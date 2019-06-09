Three quarry labourers dead in Odisha

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Keonjhar (Odisha) 

At least three labourers, including a woman, were killed and another suffered serious injuries in a landslide at a murram quarry in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Saturday, police said.

"Four persons were engaged in digging the quarry, and three are dead and one critical," said Keonjhar Town police Inspector-in-Charge, Somanath Jena.

The incident took place when a portion of the quarry caved in and fell on the labourers at Tulasichaura village, he said.

The injured labourer, also a woman, is undergoing treatment at hospital.

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 00:55 IST

