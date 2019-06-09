BJP has not abondoned 120 plus mission in Odisha: Pradhan

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Saturday said the party has not abandoned its '120 plus mission' for the assembly, and urged its MLAs to work hard to attain the target.

had set a target for the party to win at least 120 of the 147 assembly seats in Odisha, but the BJP could secure only 23 seats in the recent polls, held simultaneously with the elections.

The saffron party, however, won eight Parliamentary seats from just one in 2014.

"About one crore people of have reposed their faith on Narendra Modi, and therefore, sent eight BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha," Pradhan said.

Pradhan also took a dig at the ruling BJD and said, "The people of have given a befitting reply to those (CM Naveen Patnaik) who were claiming to win all the 21 seats in the state this time."



The urged his party colleagues in the state to strive to achieve the target in the next election.

"We should work hard in the coming days to reach the goal of 120 plus mission," Pradhan told a gathering of BJP MPs and MLAs here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)