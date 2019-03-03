9-year-old girl donates savings to police dept for CCTVs

: A nine-year-old school girl has donated her savings of Rs 1.50 to the city police for setting up CCTVs here.

Srihita was appreciated for the gesture by the city police A K Viswanathan, who invited her to his office, a press release said Sunday.

The girl came to know of the benefits of surveillance cameras from a seminar organised by the police at her father's workplace, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)