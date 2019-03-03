9-year-old girl donates savings to police dept for CCTVs

: A nine-year-old school girl has donated her savings of Rs 1.50 lakh to the city police for setting up CCTVs here.
Srihita was appreciated for the gesture by the city police commissioner A K Viswanathan, who invited her to his office, a press release said Sunday.
The girl came to know of the benefits of surveillance cameras from a seminar organised by the police at her father's workplace, the release said.
