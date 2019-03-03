5 years on, Malaysia open to proposals to resume MH370 hunt

Malaysia's says the government is open to proposals to resume the search for Airlines Flight 370, as families of passengers marked

The US firm mounted a "no cure, no fee" search for the plane in the in January 2018 that ended in May without any clues.

But Ocean Infinity's CEO, Oliver Plunkett, said in a video shown at the public remembrance event Sunday in that the company hopes to resume the search with better technology obtained in the past year.

said the government "is waiting for specific proposals, in particular from Ocean Infinity," to resume the search for the plane, which vanished March 8, 2014, with 239 people aboard.

