5 years on, Malaysia open to proposals to resume MH370 hunt

AP  |  Kuala Lumpur 

Malaysia's transport minister says the government is open to proposals to resume the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, as families of passengers marked the fifth anniversary of the jet's disappearance.

The US firm Ocean Infinity mounted a "no cure, no fee" search for the plane in the southern Indian Ocean in January 2018 that ended in May without any clues.

But Ocean Infinity's CEO, Oliver Plunkett, said in a video shown at the public remembrance event Sunday in Kuala Lumpur that the company hopes to resume the search with better technology obtained in the past year.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the government "is waiting for specific proposals, in particular from Ocean Infinity," to resume the search for the plane, which vanished March 8, 2014, with 239 people aboard.

First Published: Sun, March 03 2019. 15:45 IST

