5 years on, Malaysia open to proposals to resume MH370 hunt

-
ALSO READ
New-found debris believed from Flight MH370 handed to Malaysia govt
Relatives of MH370 victims deliver 'debris' to Malaysian authorities
A documentary on MH 370 disappearance finally out
Cambodia dismisses reports of MH370 crashing in its jungle
US court dismisses lawsuit over MH370 flight disappearance
-
Malaysia's transport minister says the government is open to proposals to resume the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, as families of passengers marked the fifth anniversary of the jet's disappearance.
The US firm Ocean Infinity mounted a "no cure, no fee" search for the plane in the southern Indian Ocean in January 2018 that ended in May without any clues.
But Ocean Infinity's CEO, Oliver Plunkett, said in a video shown at the public remembrance event Sunday in Kuala Lumpur that the company hopes to resume the search with better technology obtained in the past year.
Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the government "is waiting for specific proposals, in particular from Ocean Infinity," to resume the search for the plane, which vanished March 8, 2014, with 239 people aboard.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU