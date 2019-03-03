Decks cleared for 306 infrastructure projects in JK

A high-powered committee has approved funding of 306 fresh projects involving an investment of Rs 1,241.65 crore, an said Sunday.

The committee, which met here under the chairmanship of Industries and Commerce Navin K Chaudhary, cleared these projects, which included 224 projects of (PHE) costing Rs 704.17 crore, the said.

He said the committee has in its seven meetings till date approved 2,512 projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 6,565.13 crore for funding through infrastructure (JKIDFC).

The panel was constituted by administration for clearing languishing and key infrastructure projects for expeditious completion.

The projects approved for funding at the seventh meeting on Saturday include one project of costing Rs 200 crore and16 projects of Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department at an investment of Rs 72.85 crore, the said.

The other projects approved for funding included three projects of Industries and Commerce department costing Rs 110 crore, two projects of Youth Services and Sports department worth Rs 72.31 crore, seven projects of Horticulture department costing Rs 30.35 crore and four projects of costing Rs 25.37 crore.

Besides, three projects of Home department costing Rs 16.24 crore, 44 projects of Animal and Sheep Husbandry department costing Rs seven crore, one project of Agriculture Production department costing Rs 2.35 crore and one project of costing Rs 0.97 crore were also approved by the panel.

"All the projects funded through JKIDFC will be geo-tagged and photographs of each project will be uploaded by the concerned Departments on their websites for the purpose of public scrutiny.

"An is also being developed by JKIDFC to ensure smooth execution of the projects," the said.

Chaudhary also said the projects which could not be considered in the meeting due to procedural lacunas, would be taken up in the next meeting, provided all the formalities are completed by the concerned Administrative departments.

