Intention of air strike was to send out a message, not kill: Ahluwalia

Amid the opposition's demand for proof on the Centre's claims of terror camp strikes in Pakistan, S S Ahluwalia has said the purpose of the strike was not to cause human casualty but to send out the message that is capable of hitting deep inside enemy lines.

Ahluwalia said neither nor any had given any figure on casualty of air strikes. Rather, it was the Indian media and where the unconfirmed figures of terrorist killed were being circulated, he said.

"I have seen reports in Indian media and international media and also what Modi-ji had said. After the air strike, there was a rally by Modi-ji and he didn't say anything on the casualty figures. I want to ask if Modi-ji, or any government spokesperson, or our has given any figures?" he asked reporters in Siliguri on Saturday.

The of state for and said the intention of the strike was to send out a message that is capable of destruction in Pakistan's own backyard if needed. We didn't want any human casualty, he said.

The video of Ahluwalia's comments was posted by the CPI(M) on its handle with a question: "Is the Govt now backtracking from its claims that they took out a Terrorist Camp in (sic)"



When contacted, Ahluwalia reiterated that neither the government officials nor any minister has given out a figure of the casualties.

"I was asked whether I stand by the government's statement or by the reports of Indian media which have said 300-350 terrorists where killed. I stand by the government's statement. How can I vouch for media reports," he told

The Darjeeling BJP MP's comments come in the wake of questioning the over the air strike.

Banerjee on Thursday demanded evidence of the pre-emptive strike on by the She also said the opposition parties want to know the details of the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)