JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Key accused among two held in Alwar gangrape case; oppn parties hold protests

Irked over non-cooperation in forensic audit by Unitech, SC withdraws facilities of promoters
Business Standard

91-year-old WWII vet gets high school diploma with grandson

AP  |  Derry 

A 91-year-old World War II veteran has finally received his high school diploma, eight decades after leaving school to support his family.

Pete Sabedra walked across the stage at Derry Area Middle School, about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday to accept his degree at a special awards ceremony.

Alongside Sabedra was his grandson, Kace, who will graduate from the district's high school on May 31.

The Tribune Review reports Pete Sabedra was attending eighth grade at the former Derry Township High School in 1940 when his father died and he had to leave school to start work. He worked for the railroad until enlisting in the military when the U.S. entered the war.

Sabedra earned his GED and says "it's something" to finally have the diploma.

His grandson says "it means a lot, considering we're graduating at the same time almost.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 20:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU