Hema Malini canvasses for Meenakshi Lekhi in Delhi

BJP Thursday canvassed for the party's New candidate in area, where she sought to strike an emotional chord with the people saying she was "flooded with memories" as her childhood was spent in the national capital.

Addressing a public meeting here, the veteran said she was doing pretty well in the tinsel town, but her desire to serve people made her enter

Asserting that she was lucky to be working with the BJP during Narendra Modi's tenure as prime minister, she urged people to bring the saffron party back in power in the Centre for the development of the national capital and the country.

"It was under Narendra Modi's leadership, gained a recognition in global arena," Malini said while counting some of the achievements of the BJP government and cautioned people against getting "distracted or misled" by opposition claims.

She said Lekhi, a sitting MP, is her good friend in Parliament, and urged the gathering to vote for her.

Going down memory lane, she remembered Gole Market, and some other areas where the actress-turned-politician claimed to have spent her childhood before moving to Chennai.

"As I stand in front of you, my childhood memories associated with this city are flashing in front of my eyes. I started learning dancing in this city," Malini said amid applause.

She alleged that the AAP government in was not providing enough facilities to the residents and exhorted people to even bring BJP in power in in the next Assembly election.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)