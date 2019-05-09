Hema Malini canvasses for Meenakshi Lekhi in Delhi

-
BJP MP Hema Malini Thursday canvassed for the party's New Delhi candidate Meenakshi Lekhi in Paharganj area, where she sought to strike an emotional chord with the people saying she was "flooded with memories" as her childhood was spent in the national capital.
Addressing a public meeting here, the veteran Bollywood actor said she was doing pretty well in the tinsel town, but her desire to serve people made her enter politics.
Asserting that she was lucky to be working with the BJP during Narendra Modi's tenure as prime minister, she urged people to bring the saffron party back in power in the Centre for the development of the national capital and the country.
"It was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India gained a recognition in global arena," Malini said while counting some of the achievements of the BJP government and cautioned people against getting "distracted or misled" by opposition claims.
She said Lekhi, a sitting MP, is her good friend in Parliament, and urged the gathering to vote for her.
Going down memory lane, she remembered Gole Market, Karol Bagh and some other areas where the actress-turned-politician claimed to have spent her childhood before moving to Chennai.
"As I stand in front of you, my childhood memories associated with this city are flashing in front of my eyes. I started learning dancing in this city," Malini said amid applause.
She alleged that the AAP government in Delhi was not providing enough facilities to the residents and exhorted people to even bring BJP in power in Delhi in the next Assembly election.
