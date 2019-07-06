A Venkataramani elected Madras Management Association Prez

India Pistons Ltd Director and managing director of IP Rings Ltd, A Venkataramani has been elected as the President of Madras Management Association for 2019-20.

The election to select the top office bearers of Madras Management Association was held here last night.

Danfoss Industries President, P Ravichandran has been selected the Senior Vice President, a press release said here.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Managing Director, C V Subba Rao was elected vice-president while Prerana Educational Media, Director, Nalini Padmanabhan has been appointed as Honorary Secretary.

Tata Consultancy Services, Head of Chennai Operations, Suresh Raman was elected as the Honorary Treasurer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)