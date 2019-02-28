Aadhaar not mandatory for 2nd instalment of Rs 2,000 under PM KISAN scheme

number has been made optional for small and marginal farmers to avail the second instalment of Rs 2,000 on April 1 under the Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KiSAN) scheme, the government said Thursday.

on February 24 launched the PM-Kisan scheme, transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to 1.01 crore farmers, totalling Rs 2,021 crore.

Under the Rs 75,000 crore PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 6,000 per year will be given to 12 crore small and marginal families in three instalments. The PM-KISAN is completely funded by the central government.

number will not be mandatory to avail the second instalment of Rs 2,000 due on April 1, told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Earlier, the agriculture ministry had made the mumber of small and marginal farmers optional for availing the first installment of Rs 2,000.

However, to get the subsequent installments, it had made compulsory for farmers to show Aadhaar number for verifying their identity.

For the purpose of the calculation of the benefit, the Centre has defined a small and marginal landholder family as the one comprising of husband, wife and minor children up to 18 years of age, who collectively own cultivable land up to two hectare as per the land records of the concerned states.

