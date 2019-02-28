Cabinet approves Rs 1,450 cr for share capital of RBI in NHB

The Thursday approved Rs 1,450 crore for the share capital of in

Subsequent to the payment of this amount to RBl, the subscribed capital of NHB shall stand transferred to and vested in the central government.

(NHB) has been set up to operate as the principal agency to promote housing institutions in

"The Thursday approved payment of the face value of the subscribed share capital of Rs 1,450 crore in National Housing Bank (NHB) to (RBl) consequent to amendments made to the NHB Act, 1987 in 2018," said an official release.

The wholesale financing role of NHB will get strengthened with the transfer of ownership to government, thereby making possible augmented funding support to housing companies, it said.

"The change in ownership from RBI to Gol will also segregate RBI's role as regulator and as owner of NHB," it added.

Up till now, the authorised capital of NHB stands at Rs 2,000 crore of which Rs 1,450 crore has been subscribed by RBl.

Currently, the capital is fully subscribed by RBl.

