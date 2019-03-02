AAP announces candidates on six out of seven seats in Delhi for LS polls

Ending speculations of an alliance with the Congress, the announced saturday names of party candidates on six of seven seats in for the upcoming polls.

Addressing a press conference here, convener said Atishi will contest from East Delhi, Guggan Singh from North-West Delhi, Raghav Chadha from South, Dilip Pandey from North-East, from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal will contest from New seats.

Rai said the candidate for West Delhi will be announced soon.

The six candidates were earlier appointed as in charge on the respective seats.

During a meeting of 'Mahagathbandhan', leaders at Sharad Pawar's residence last month, had refused a proposal for alliance between his party and the AAP, citing opposition from its Delhi unit leaders, Rai added.

