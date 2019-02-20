AAP becomes first to announce candidates for LS seats in Goa

The (AAP) has become the first political outfit in to announce the names of candidates for the two seats in the state.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party Wednesday announced that would be their candidate from the North Parliamentary constituency.

The party had announced as their candidate from the South seat last week.

TheAAP had fielded 39 candidates in the 2017 assembly elections in Goa, but drew a blank. The coastal state has a 40 -member assembly.

"In a meeting of held today, it was unanimously resolved to propose the name of as partys candidate in North Goa Parliamentary Constituency," a party release said here.

While Padgaonkar is a journalist-turned-politician, Gomes, a former bureaucrat, was the ministerial face during the 2017 Goa assembly polls.

Talking to PTI, Padgaonkar said the party is going to emerge victorious in both the seats.

He said the AAP has learnt from the mistakes it had committed during the 2017 assembly elections and corrective measures are being taken.

Padgaonkar claimed the party has been receiving good support from the voters, who are looking at the AAP as the party which can give a corruption-free governance.

