To bring social transformation, first change yourself: Bhagwat

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Wednesday said in order to transform the society, the change has to begin at the individual level first.

Bhagwat was addressing approximately 2,000 workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"In order to bring about a positive change in the society, the change has to begin from yourself. If our character inspires the society, then people will also accept the social change," a release quoted Bhagwat as saying.

He called upon the Sangh leaders to awaken the people for bringing about a positive social change, it added.

Bhagwat has been a three-day visit to Malwa region, comprising Indore and Ujjain division, since Tuesday.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 21:20 IST

