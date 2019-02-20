Sourabh, Kashyap, Ajay enter second round at Barcelona Spain Masters

Newly-crowned national champion Sourabh Verma, Kashyap and advanced to the men's singles second round after winning their respective matches at the USD 150,000 Masters here Wednesday.

Sourabh, who had clinched his third Senior National title in Guwahati last week, beat Spain's Lus 21-15 21-16 in 33 minutes. He will clash with either Brazil's Ygor Coelho or Ren Pengbo of China, who had defeated Lakshya Sen 21-8 21-12 on Tuesday.

Former champion Kashyap, who had reached the semifinals at Guwahati last week, defeated Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong in a 53-minute battle, while Ajay eked out a 18-21 21-16 21-17 victory over Malaysia's Cheam June Wei in another match.

Ajay will face former world no. 1 and top seed of Denmark, while Kashyap is likely to meet another Dane in the next round of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Mugdha Agrey also made a positive start to her campaign, notching up a 21-19 21-16 win over Netherlands' to enter the second round.

In men's doubles, rising pair of and Dhruv Kapila, who had reached the semifinals at Guwahati, defeated France's and 21-19 21-19 to set up a clash with London Olympic silver medallists and third seeded Danish pair of and

Among others, Senior National finalists Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok went down 14-21 15-21 to Korean eighth seeds and in men's doubles.

The women's doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh fought hard before losing 15-21 21-15 16-21 to Cao and Yu Xiaohan of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)