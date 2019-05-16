Arsenal say Baku 'unacceptable' as Europa League final host

have branded the decision for Azerbaijani capital to host their final with Chelsea as "unacceptable" as fans struggle with the logistics and cost of attending the game on May 29.

The clubs were given 6,000 tickets each by European football's governing body for the match at the 68,700-capacity Olympic Stadium, more than 4,500 kilometres (2,800 miles) from the English capital.

cited Baku's limited airport capacity as one reason for not reserving more tickets for travelling fans.

"We are bitterly disappointed by the fact that due to transport limitations can only make a maximum of 6,000 tickets available to for a stadium with a capacity of well over 60,000," said in a strongly worded statement.

"Time will tell if it is even possible for 6,000 Arsenal fans to attend the match, given how extreme the are."



and supporters have also complained about the limited number of tickets given to both clubs for the final, in on June 1.

And Arsenal called on to take fans' considerations more into account when choosing where showpiece European finals are held.

"On behalf of our fans, we would like to understand the criteria by which venues are selected for finals, and also how supporter requirements are taken into account as part of this," added Arsenal's statement.

"Moving forward, we would urge UEFA to ensure that supporter logistics and requirements are a key part of any future decisions for final venues as what has happened this season is unacceptable, and cannot be repeated.

"We would be happy to join any future discussions to avoid this situation happening again.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)