AAP MLA writes to Shah seeking action against policemen involved in Mukherjee Nagar incident

MLA has written to asking him to take strict action in the Mukherjee Nagar incident in which a tempo and his son were "thrashed" by some policemen after he allegedly attacked a personnel of the force with a sword.

In the letter to Shah, the said, "I hope the looks into the in the national capital and take strict steps so that such incidents do not recur."



He also urged the to take action against the police personnel involved in the incident.

On Sunday evening, a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the tempo driver, and policemen at northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar went viral on

In one of the purported videos, the tempo was seen chasing the policemen with a sword. In another video, they were seen thrashing the and his son with batons.

The police said the altercation between took place after the tempo driver's vehicle collided with a police van and eight police personnel were injured in the scuffle.

In a video from late Sunday night, an could be seen being chased by protestors outside the station. He had gone there to pacify the protesters.

A large number of people, particularly from the Sikh community, gathered outside the station on Monday night, demanding sacking of all policemen who thrashed the

Three policemen including two sub-inspectors have been suspended for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter, police said.

Security has been beefed up in the area in view of the tense situation.

Cross FIRs have been registered based on the statements of the police personnel and the and the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, police said. of Police (Northern Range) is separately conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)