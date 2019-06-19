Mukherjee Nagar incident: AAP MLA Jarnail Sigh urges Amit Shah to take action against more cops

Aam Aadami Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Sigh on Wednesday wrote a letter to Home urging him to take action against more cops allegedly involved in the assault case.

"Several videos are available of the incident. There are 10 to 15 people seen in these videos whereas action has been taken against only three cops," Singh, an MLA from Tilak Nagar, said in the letter.

He urged Shah to take strict action against the remaining policemen who allegedly thrashed an auto after an accident in north-west Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Sunday.

"Such incidents raise questions on law and order (in the capital). I hope that you would take cognizance of the incident and immediately take strict action against rest of the policemen," Singh said in the letter.

He also asked the to issue directions to the police officials to tackle these issues with sensitivity while keeping in view the "deteriorating law and order situations" in

"If we look at the whole episode, it is clear that police have failed to tackle the issue as expected from a civilized and sensitive police force," the letter reads.

The MLA also urged Shah, whose ministry controls the police, to ensure that no action is taken against the

He said, "Initially, the police said that it would not take any action against the victim but in a statement on June 18, it vowed to lodge an FIR against him. Police are not providing a copy of the FIR despite repeated requests so that we can know the status of the case."

On Tuesday, submitted a report to the Home Affairs in the case.

Three cops -- two sub-inspectors and a -- were suspended for misconduct by the police following a preliminary investigation into the case which took place following a cop was allegedly attacked by the auto with a 'kirpan'.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the seeking an independent CBI probe into the incident.

