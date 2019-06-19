Rudratej Singh appointed BMW Group India President and CEO

-
ALSO READ
BMW drives in all-new X4 model in India
BMW launches new Z4 Roadster in India, price starts at Rs 64.9 lakh
Royal Enfield employees call off strike at Oragadam plant
BMW Motorrad launches F850 GS Adventure, priced at Rs 15.40 lakh
BMW posts record first quarter sales in India with 2,982 units
-
German auto major BMW Group Wednesday announced the appointment of ex-Royal Enfield global president Rudratej Singh as President and CEO of its Indian operations.
The appointment will be effective from August 1, 2019, BMW Group India said in a statement.
Singh has more than 25 years of experience and has held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry, it added.
In his last assignment, Singh was the Global President at Royal Enfield and before that he worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years.
"Having worked across diverse industry segments, Singh has deep understanding of strategic business techniques based on fundamental consumer insights, a transformational leadership approach and fresh thinking that will strengthen BMW Group's operations in India," BMW Group Senior Vice President, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa Hendrik von Kuenheim said.
"As a priority market for the BMW Group, India presents tremendous potential for future growth and development for the luxury automotive segment," he added.
Earlier in August 2018, Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India was appointed as the chief executive officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand. Since then, Hans-Christian Baertels, Director, Finance and Administration at BMW Group India has been working as the acting president.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU