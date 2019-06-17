PB: SAD, AAP slam Delhi Police for alleged assault on tempo driver, son in national capital

Opposition parties in Punjab, the the and the Monday slammed the police for the alleged assault of a and his son by some personnel of the force in the national capital's Nagar area.

While the urged dismissal of the accused policemen from service, the demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

Videos of the altercation were shared widely on In one of the purported videos, the was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another video, the policemen were seen thrashing him with lathis in an attempt to overpower him.

According to a senior police officer, an accident between a Gramin Sewa and a police vehicle occurred Sunday evening, leading to an argument between them, which soon turned violent. The said the attacked police personnel on the head with a sword and also drove dangerously.

urged Shah to award exemplary punishment to police personnel responsible for the "brutal attack" by dismissing them from service to send a message to society that "atrocities by men in uniform" would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He also sought registration of an attempt to murder case against the policemen involved.

"The police personnel behaved like animals yesterday by brutalizing an old Sikh man and his son in front of the Nagar police station. The old man was beaten up and dragged on the streets despite pleas of his son to defuse the situation. Later the son was also attacked and beaten up mercilessly," Badal said.

In a democracy, there is no place for inhuman conduct against any community, he said in a statement.

The AAP, which is in power in Delhi, has demanded a judicial probe into the incident. The party's MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Baljinder Kaur, Kulwant Singh Pandori, and demanded dismissal of the policemen who allegedly assaulted the man and his son.

Notably, the police has said an enquiry will be conducted into the incident by of Arya and the Additional DCP and ACP of the district.

Three policemen have been suspended for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter and further legal action will be taken on the basis of the enquiry, the police have said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)