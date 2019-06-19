2 booked for raping minor in Sikar

Two men have been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl in Rajasthan's district nearly three months back, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when the girl complained of stomach ache and she was taken to a doctor, who told the family that she was pregnant, local police station incharge said.

Nearly three months ago, the minor was going to a grocery store when the accused -- Himmat and Chetan -- allegedly abducted her to a secluded place and raped her. The two threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about the incident with anyone, Yadav said.

After the doctor said she was pregnant, the girl shared her ordeal with the parents and an FIR was registered on Tuesday, the said.

A case has been registered under Section 376 D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and others sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A search is on for the accused, Yadav added.

