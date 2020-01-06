AAP will fight Delhi Assembly polls on basis of its govt's work: Kejriwal

JUST IN
Delhi Assembly polls on February 8; results to be declared on Feb 11: EC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the AAP will fight the upcoming Assembly polls on the basis of its government's performance.

The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the notification for the polls will be issued on January 14 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.
First Published: Mon, January 06 2020. 16:25 IST

