JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CJI recuses from hearing plea challenging Rao's appointment as interim CBI chief
Business Standard

Aaron Sorkin calls on Democrats to be 'the non-stupid party'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin urged young Democrats elected to Congress to take up the opportunity of making the party "the non stupid" one.

The screenwriter-director said the onus was on the new "crop" to take charge of the situation and help point the difference between the two parties.

"They need to stop acting like young people. I think there's a great opportunity here for Democrats to be the non-stupid party, to point out the difference," Sorkin told CNN's Fareed Zakaria.

The "Molly's Game" helmer also underscored the issues the Democratic Party must focus on.

"It's not just about transgender bathrooms, that's a Republican talking point. They're trying to distract you.

"We haven't forgotten the economic anxiety of the working class, but we're going to be smart about this. We're not going to be mean about it," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 11:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements