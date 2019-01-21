MSI launches programme to promote innovation in mobility space

The country's largest carmaker India (MSI) Monday launched an initiative to promote innovation in the automobile and mobility space.

Under the programme -- Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) -- the company will identify innovative and cutting-edge solutions through startups, which are futuristic and customer oriented.

The initiative will provide a platform to budding talent in the country to showcase their entrepreneurial capabilities at a national level, said in a statement.

"The Indian automobile industry is constantly evolving. The need of the hour is to have a relentless approach towards promoting a culture of innovation," said.

This initiative will help leverage the innovation capability of startups to provide unique solutions in the mobility and automobile space, he added.

"Through MAIL, the company offers a platform for startups to showcase their capabilities and come up with next generation ideas in the areas of connected cars, shared mobility ,autonomous cars, electric vehicle and its infrastructure etc," Ayukawa said.

Select few startups would get an opportunity to do a proof of (Pilot) with Maruti Suzuki, he added.

The Indian automobile industry is currently undergoing a transformation and requires unique solutions in the mobility and automobile space, MSI said.

For this initiative has partnered with Accelerator, an Indo-Japanese early-stage seed fund with proprietary accelerator program and industry co-creation program.

