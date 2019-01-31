Aasia Bibi still in Pak, but free to go anywhere: FO

said on Thursday that Christian woman Aasia Bibi, who was recently acquitted by the in a case, was a free citizen and has the right to travel anywhere inside the country or abroad.

A three-member bench headed by and comprising Justice and Justice threw out a petition seeking to review the apex court's decision to acquit 47-year-old on Tuesday.

"She is a free citizen. If she wants to live in Pakistan, she can live in If she wants to go abroad she can go. This is her wish and there is no restriction on her," Dr told the here.

She has been in protective custody and the government has refused to disclose her whereabouts.

"To the best of my knowledge, Aasia is still in Pakistan," Faisal said.

Bibi, a mother of four, may leave the country shortly as there are threats to her life. Her two daughter had already shifted to

She was arrested in 2009 for allegedly using derogatory words during a quarrel with Muslim women while working on a farm in Nankana Sahib area of province. The case was filed by a on the complaint of the Muslim women.

was convicted in 2010 by the trial court and her death sentence was maintained by the in 2014. The apex court overturned her conviction last year, sparking days of violent demonstrations led by hardline Islamist parties.

Her case has been deeply divisive in where there is strong support for the controversial laws.

Bibi's case gained prominence when former of Pakistan's province was killed in 2011 for supporting her and criticising the laws.

A month after Taseer was killed, Pakistan's Shahbaz Bhatti, a Christian who spoke out against the blasphemy law, was shot dead in

The blasphemy laws were promulgated by former military dictator in 1980s. A person convicted under these laws is given death sentence.

