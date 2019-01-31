Pak statement on Qureshi's phone call to Mirwaiz anguished India: Govt sources

reacted sharply to Shah Mahmood Qureshi's phone call to and subsequent statement by Foreign Office on it primarily to send a "very strong" message that certain "red lines" must not be breached, government sources said Thursday.

was particularly anguished over Pakistan's statement on Tuesday, sharing details of the conversation that centred around the issue, they said.

Though Pakistani leaders may have telephoned separatists in in the past but perhaps, it was the first time in recent years that put out a statement highlighting the talking points which felt was a clear case of violation of the red lines, the sources said.

Wednesday night summoned and categorically told him that Qureshi's action was a "brazen attempt" to subvert India's unity and territorial integrity. He was also "cautioned" that persistence of such behaviour will have "implications".

Asked at a about the possible "implications" if Pakistan does not heed to India's warning, said he was not at the liberty to spell out contours of the "consequences".

"The Pakistani Foreign Minister's action is not only a direct interference into India's internal affairs but it also encourages other individuals associated with terrorism and anti- activities," he said.

The parried a question whether government considers the a terrorist.

In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan summoned India's in on Thursday to lodge a protest over the summoning of its in

In a statement, the MEA on Wednesday said Gokhale conveyed to the Pakistani that Qureshi's "deplorable act" has violated all norms for the conduct of international relations even by Pakistan's own standards and that India condemned it in the strongest terms.

It said Gokhale underscored that the action has confirmed yet again that Pakistan officially abets and encourages individuals associated with terrorism and anti-India activities.

"It has exposed to the entire international community Pakistan's duplicity in professing their desire for normal relations with India on the one hand, while openly inciting anti-India activities on the other," the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)