Japan to be out of South Korea's fast-track trade 'white list' from Sept
ABB board approves Bjrn Rosengren as CEO, succeeding Peter Voser in 2020

Rosengren (60), a Swedish citizen, is a highly experienced, international executive and leader of industrial businesses

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ABB

Swiss technology firm ABB on Monday said its board has approved appointment of Bjrn Rosengren as CEO to succeed Peter Voser.

Rosengren will join ABB on February 1, 2020 and succeed CEO Peter Voser from March 1, 2020, as per a statement by ABB.

With this reshuffle, Voser will revert to his position at ABB solely as chairman of the board, it said.

Rosengren (60), a Swedish citizen, is a highly experienced, international executive and leader of industrial businesses. He has been the CEO of Sandvik, a high-tech global engineering group, since 2015.

At Sandvik, he has overseen the successful implementation of a decentralized structure and improved both the profitability and financial strength of the company.

Prior to that, he was CEO of Wrtsil Corporation, which manufactures and services power sources and other equipment for the marine and energy markets.

ABB is a technology leader with a comprehensive offering for digital industries. ABB India is arm of ABB.
First Published: Mon, August 12 2019. 14:15 IST

