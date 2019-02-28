ABB, Dassault Systmes enter global software partnership for digital industries

Swiss power has entered into a global partnership with French firm Systmes to offer customers in digital industries a unique solutions portfolio ranging from to asset

The two will provide customers an end-to-end offering of advanced open digital solutions, enhancing competitiveness of industrial companies, while increasing flexibility, speed and productivity of their products' lifecycles, and operations, a joint statement said Thursday.

The partnership will combine the strengths of Ability and Systmes' platform, and build on both companies' strong installed base, deep domain expertise and global customer access, the statement said.

has already adopted the platform to model and simulate its solutions before delivering them to its customers.

With this partnership, ABB will develop and provide customers with advanced digital twins, enabling customers to run ABB's solutions and their operations with improved overall efficiency, flexibility and sustainability, it said.

