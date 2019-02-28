Ahead of polls, PM reaches out to Delhi BJP workers through over 250 screens

With over 250 screens put up across Delhi, thousands of state BJP workers attended Narendra Modi's mega video conference event 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' on Thursday.

The made elaborate arrangements for its members and supporters to make the event a success before the Lok Sabha polls. Booth-level workers of 272 mandals attended the event at 252 different locations across the national capital.

along with and other senior leaders attended the programme at the

Interacting with party workers from different states, Modi asked them to create awareness among people about the government's welfare schemes to ensure BJP's victory in the upcoming polls.

The booth-level workers of RK Puram, New and constituencies participated in the programme at the BJP office.

The event was watched through the NaMo app. It was also live on BJP's page, twitter handle and Youtube channel, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)