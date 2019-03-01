Abhinandan's dignity, poise and bravery have made all in India proud: Rahul

welcomed IAF Wing Abhinandan, who returned to the country after almost three days of captivity in Pakistan, and said his dignity, poise and bravery have made all in proud.

"Wing Cdr. Abhinandan, your dignity, poise and bravery made us all proud. Welcome back and much love," he said on

Senior said, "Great to have you back "



He earlier said, "Welcome home Wing Your resilience and bravery is what makes a great nation."



Indian Air Force Wing Varthaman returned home from on Friday to a hero's welcome, two days after he was captured following a dogfight when his was shot down.

Pakistani officials handed over Varthaman to Indian officials, including from the IAF, at the Attari-Wagah Border.

